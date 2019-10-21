Cathy Brennan tackles depression with new book “So Now What?”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cathy Brennan from Mankato opens up about depression in her new book.
Getting “unstuck” is the premise of her new book. She says her ultimate goal is to help people live their best and healthiest lives so they can be all that they were created to be.
However, this isn’t your typical self-help book. Brennan says, “It stems from my own story, my long battle with depression and all the lessons I learned in that journey. Because I don’t want others to suffer and fumble around like I did.”
Brennan says there is one simple question that can help people move through road blocks in life, and that question is the title of her book..."So Now What?"
"This is exactly what I want people to ask, because that is what helped me heal from depression, I didn't know it at the time, but I kept asking myself, so now what am I going to do about it. This isn't working so now what am I going to do about it? That question really helped me."
The official launch will be in January.
