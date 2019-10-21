Community members learn pet CPR and First Aid

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As part of a fundraiser for the blue earth Nicollet county humane society, RED CAPE CPR taught CPR and First Aid Training courses for owners of small or large dogs and cats.
Completion of the course allows people to become pet first aid certified for two years.
Attendees learned about pet wellness, first aid techniques and the steps in conducting PET CPR, which is similar to training for humans.
If you’re interested in learning more here is the link to an online version of the course.
