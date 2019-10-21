Connections Shelter no longer moving around town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The first two years Connections Shelter was serving the community of Mankato, they did it from a revolving location.
From one church to the next, week after week, crews would have to pack everything up, move and then unpack again, but not anymore.
“Our guests really can settle in, which is nice,” Co-Director Erica Koser said.
The shelter now has a home at Covenant Family Church in downtown Mankato.
This home gives guests, employees and volunteers alike some stability.
“Monday mornings are a lot less stressful because we aren’t packing up and loading everything into a trailer in the rain and going to set up a new space,” Koser added.
“The ability to be permanent gives us the ability to spend a lot more time with our guests and knowing their stories and what we can actually help with," Shelter Manager Jenn Valimont explained. "It takes away the time I spend coordinating all the mobility of the site. Now I can really spend it all with them and getting to know them and what they need from me.”
Able to sleep up to 25 people, the response has been positive for the new six-room shelter.
“A lot of grateful people not having to sleep outside,” responded Koser, regarding the response from the public.
Rooms allow families to stick together; sleeping a large family in one room and small family in another is no problem at all.
The major hit with guests thus far has been the beds.
“The beds are magical," commented Valimont. "We have found that sleeping on camping cots, as you can imagine, for many months isn’t very comfortable. These beds have really changed how people get rest, get up to go to work the next day and it has just really been magical.”
In a situation like this, a decent night's sleep can be all the difference in the world.
