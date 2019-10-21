Driver miraculously survives accident with logging truck

‘Great job guys! Patient had only minor injuries’

Driver miraculously survives accident with logging truck
Photos from the Whitfield County Fire Department show logs rammed through the front of the Nissan Xterra to the rear hatch. (Source: Whitfield County Fire Department)
By Ed Payne | October 21, 2019 at 12:23 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 12:32 PM

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A driver survived a scary accident with a logging truck that sent logs through the windshield and all the way to the back of their SUV.

Photos by the Whitfield County Fire Department show logs rammed through the front of the Nissan Xterra to the rear hatch from the Oct. 11 accident in Cohutta, Ga., about 100 miles northwest of Atlanta.

“Great job guys! Patient had only minor injuries,” the department’s Facebook post said.

Advanced Extrication on Cleveland Hwy this morning. Great job guys! Patient had only minor injuries.

Posted by Whitfield County Fire on Friday, October 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.