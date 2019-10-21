Getting a head start on ice dam prevention on roofs

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It may seem best to take on the year one season at a time, but as we enjoy the colors and holidays of the fall, it may be time to start thinking about winter weather preparation.
The heavy snowfall last year left many with ice dams on their roofs, but there are steps that can be taken to prevent ice dams from forming.
Ice dams on a roof are caused by non-uniform temperatures on the roof that can be prevented by controlling heat loss.
“The best thing right now is just to check your attic insulation, that’s probably the most important. Find your favorite general contractor or insulation contractor, have them take a look at your attic, go up there yourself if you feel comfortable doing that, check your insulation, check your ventilation, which is just as important as your insulation,” said Scott Haefner, a project manager at Schwickert’s.
“Those are some of the things that contribute to a warm attic, which melts the snow on your roof and then when it melts down the edge of the roof, it gets to the roof line, that’s where it freezes and causes ice dams,” said Lloyd Lumber of North Mankato Store Manager Kory Ness.
Getting ahead of the ice dams that can come with winter weather is mostly indoor work until the snow falls.
“You wait for the snow, once that does start to come, keep on top of that, keep it off of the edges, if you let it build up and build up and build up to get to the ice dam problem, then you need to call in a professional, so if you can avoid that then certainly try that,” said Haefner.
Roof rakes, gutter deicing kits and snow blocks are available to keep snow off the roof when the winter weather hits.
“Keep your gutters clean, the leaves out of there if you don’t have a leaf filter, leaf guard of any type up there, make sure those are clean, that the water does come off of there and the snowy range does just leave the gutter right away and that will help matters tremendously also,” said Haefner.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.