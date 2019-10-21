Greater Mankato Area United Way now accepting Board of Directors applications

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Greater Mankato Area United Way is now accepting applications for its Board of Directors.
The position on the board is for the next term, which begins February 2020.
Applications are due by the end of the business day on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Applications can be submitted in person or via email to Communications and Marketing Director Laura Murray at LauraM@mankatounitedway.org.
The application can be found, in full, below.
More information about the Greater Mankato United Way, its Board of Directors or the application process can be found by visiting the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s website.
