Mankato Marathon Charities raise over $24,000

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It would’ve been hard to miss the Mankato Marathon this weekend, as over 4,000 runners raced through downtown Mankato.
For some runners, the race was more than just personal achievement. Thanks to the Mankato Marathon Charities Program, over $24,000 was raised between five local charities.
The Boys & Girls Club of Mankato raised $4,000, the Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) raised $3,744, Leisure Education for Exceptional People (LEEP) raised $3,744, Project for Teens raised $7,300 and the Mankato Family YMCA-STRIDE raised $6,553.
Each charity recruited four runners to run in either the half or the full marathon.
“We raised around $7,300," said Shea Roehrkasse, who ran for Project for Teens. “Our goal is usually about a thousand per runner, which we have four, so going from $4,000 to $7,000 is a pretty big jump.”
Funds were also raised by runners who opted to donate to the charities when registering.
