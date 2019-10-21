Mankato, North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer’s invite public to dementia presentation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato and North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer’s Action Team invites the public to a presentation about dementia from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The presentation is called Reframing Dementia and will be presented by Angela Lunde at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, located at 720 South Second Street in Mankato. This event is free and open to the public, however, attendees must register in advance, prior to Oct. 24. Anyone interested in attending can register by emailing katoactonalz@yahoo.com.
The presentation is described as “providing attendees with an opportunity to view dementia in a new way — a way that opens up the real and often untapped capacity for individuals living with dementia.”
“A story I hear all too often is that people living with dementia and their care partners feel isolated and cut off from their own community,” said Lunde. “Therefore it’s important to recognize and change the existing negative societal attitudes and stigma around cognitive disease.”
Lunde has worked at the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center in Rochester, Minnesota, for 18 years and is an associate in neurology.
