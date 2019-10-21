New sales tax; council pay raise for adoption at tonight’s council meeting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato is set to approve two resolutions discussed in a public hearing at the council's last meeting.
On Monday night, the city is recommending the adopting of both a new sales tax and a new payment structure for council member’s salaries.
If approved, the one-half-percent sales tax will be imposed on all food and beverages sold in the city.
Staff says the revenue generated from the tax will be used to cover operation and other expenses for Caswell Park.
An adjustment to the council’s pay structure will also be recommended for adoption.
The potential pay increases would go into effect after the next election cycle, starting January 1st, 2021.
With approval, salary for the city's mayor will increase to $11,300 and each council member's will move to $7,300.
Salaries will also be adjusted biannually based on the determined cost-of-living expenses according to the consumer price index.
Tonight’s council meeting begins at 7 at the North Mankato municipal building.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.