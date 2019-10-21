New Ulm businesses to host Halloween Hop

New Ulm businesses are opening their doors to Trick or Treaters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, for a Halloween Hop. (Source: New Ulm Chamber of Commerce)
By Jake Rinehart | October 21, 2019 at 4:46 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 4:47 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — New Ulm businesses are opening their doors to Trick or Treaters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, for a Halloween Hop.

Each participating business will distribute Halloween candy to Trick or Treaters. Additionally, participants can collect stamps from six businesses for a chance to win one of the Family Fun Prize Packages, which includes bowling, pizza and event tickets.

A full list of participating businesses can be found at newulm.com or on the Halloween Hop Facebook event page.

