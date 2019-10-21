New Ulm businesses to host Halloween Hop

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — New Ulm businesses are opening their doors to Trick or Treaters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, for a Halloween Hop.
Each participating business will distribute Halloween candy to Trick or Treaters. Additionally, participants can collect stamps from six businesses for a chance to win one of the Family Fun Prize Packages, which includes bowling, pizza and event tickets.
A full list of participating businesses can be found at newulm.com or on the Halloween Hop Facebook event page.
More information about the Halloween Hop can be found by visiting newulm.com.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.