Officer treated at hospital after car chase

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man, fleeing police early Sunday morning in Mankato, hit a squad car, sending one officer to the hospital.
It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning near Happy Dan's in Mankato.
Authorities were dispatched to a nearby mobile home park for a possible disturbance, when the passenger of the stopped vehicle fled on foot.
"They started to set up the perimeter and when the perimeter was being set up they had spotted a vehicle and the driver matched the description of the individual they may have been looking for. So they radioed officers to stop that vehicle.
The driver of that vehicle, who authorities later learned was a different person, fled police in his vehicle and led them on a short chase, ending in a dead end alley way.
The vehicle turned around, hitting a squad car head on, and injuring an officer.
That officer was treated at the hospital and shortly released.
Police say the man who hit the squad car appeared to be under the influence.
He has been arrested and is in custody, and charges are expected to be filed soon.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.