MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Registration for the Salvation Army's Holiday Assistance Program opens today.
Sign up runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be open through Friday afternoon.
Services are for residents in Blue Earth County and North Mankato.
Programs include the Holiday Sharing Tree, Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army's Christmas Food Basket.
To register you’ll need a government issued I.D., proof of government assistance need, a current bill verifying your address and the birth dates of eligible applicants living in your household when registering.
