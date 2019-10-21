WEM earns a No. 1 seed in postseason play

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — The section volleyball seedings recently came out and atop the 2A section is Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
We recently had a chance to catch up with the team to get some insight on how they’ve got to this point.
“It’s been a fun season so far, we started out our year playing at the time the number ranked team in the state for Class A, Kenyon–Wanamingo, so we came out of the shoot gunning with a big team right away. Had some jitters, we had some new girls filling in this season, we graduated nine seniors last year so for some girls, it was their first varsity competition and came right into a tough match,” Crystal Lamont, WEM head coach, said.
Incorporating the new team members wasn’t an issue for the squad.
“Our whole volleyball is pretty much the whole softball team so it just makes us closer together, we’re like sisters, we can tell each other everything, we can tell each other when we’re being too much or when we need to bring a little more of our individual goals or individual assets to the team and it just helps us a lot on and off the court,” Delaney Donahue, WEM senior middle hitter, said.
This team really feeds into the saying that winning isn’t everything.
“What’s more exciting is being together with your team and playing with them, practices and doing team bonding stuff, and to be winning games is a plus, we work so well together and it’s just so much fun, it’s been a great season, and we’re not done yet,” Trista Hering, senior middle blocker, said.
And they aren’t, the team received a bye for the first round of subsections and will begin postseason play Thursday.
“Obviously our goal is to win the subsection and hopefully to win the section. We know we’re going to have a very tough competitor in Mayer–Lutheran, they’ve won it the last three years, and they have a great senior-dominated that’s going to be good as well again, but we’re focusing on what we can control,” Lamont said.
The Buccaneers will play the winner of Martin County West and Mankato Loyola at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Waterville.
