ACT on Alzheimer’s makes efforts to ‘Reframe Dementia’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato/North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer’s Action Team continues to extend its efforts in re-framing dementia.
The Alzheimer’s Association estimates 97,000 Minnesotans are living with Alzheimer’s and other related dementia today; they expect that number to increase to 120,000 by 2025.
As those numbers increase, ACT on Alzheimer’s hopes to help the community see the impact people can have on the well-being of those with dementia, simply by appreciating their capabilities.
“It is essential that we as a community begin to understand dementia in a positive light and to truly realize how these older adults can be a thread in our community, because they have so much to offer and they don’t need to hide in the shadows. And that living with dementia is nothing to be ashamed of – in fact it can be celebrated and embraced and strengths can still be observed and celebrated,” ACT on Alzheimer’s member and musical therapist Kristin Ziemke said.
Angela Lunde will give a presentation on this topic at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church bringing her knowledge from the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center in Rochester.
The presentation is slated for 10 to 11:30 a.m. this Saturday.
Email katoactonalz@yahoo.com to register for this event.
