ACT on Alzheimer’s makes efforts to ‘Reframe Dementia’

“It is essential that we as a community begin to understand dementia in a positive light and to truly realize how these older adults can be a thread in our community, because they have so much to offer and they don’t need to hide in the shadows. And that living with dementia is nothing to be ashamed of – in fact it can be celebrated and embraced and strengths can still be observed and celebrated,” ACT on Alzheimer’s member and musical therapist Kristin Ziemke said.