Audit of Mankato’s National Biosolids Partnership open to the public

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The public will get a chance to check out Mankato’s National Biosolids Partnership.
A third party will audit the program which helps farmers re-use waste products from the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Mankato was the first city in Minnesota and 28th in the nation to receive a National Biosolids Partnership Certification, an elective program.
“The city of Mankato has adopted the program over ten years ago and the national biosolids program promotes the beneficial reuse and best management practices for biosolids that are treated at the wastewater treatment plant,” said Jim Bruender, City of Mankato general superintendent of utilities.
The two-day audit assures that the city is following rules and regulations in biosolid management when used as a fertilizer on agricultural land.
“There are a lot of regulations, but the idea is to go above and beyond regulations and look out for environmental issues and getting the most use of biosolids for use on agricultural land,” said Bruender.
“It’s been a good source for phosphorus for us and nitrogen and we think it’s better than commercial fertilizers for that use and it’s a good way to recycle human waste,” said farmer Daryl Guntzel.
Guntzel said the city works in a timely manner.
“As soon as the crops are out, the trucks come out and they start stockpiling it, when the weather, when the field conditions are fit, they’ve got big manure spreaders, spread it out and those are subcontracted and they’re generally a great bunch of guys to work with,” said Guntzel.
The two-day audit will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Water Resource Recovery Facility on Pine Street and the public is welcome to attend.
