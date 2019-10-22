BCHS to host book signing for “Minnesota’s Headline Murders! 1900-1910” author

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Historical Society announced Monday that it will host a book signing with “Minnesota’s Headline Murders! 1900 – 1919” author Patrick L. Shannon on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Shannon’s book tells 10 stories of murder and justice in Minnesota during the early 20th century.
Included in the book is the story of the murder of Dr. Louis Gebhardt. It is reported that Gebhardt was reportedly found dead on November 1, 1904, of multiple stab wounds in his medical office, which was located on Minnesota Street in New Ulm.
Sheriff William J. Julius and Chief Adolph Krause collaborated on the investigation of this murder, which resulted in the arrest of a member of one of New Ulm’s most prominent families.
Shannon believes that he has solved this case based on his extensive research.
The book signing will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brown County Historical Society, located at 2 North Broadway in New Ulm.
Patrick L. Shannon is a retired homicide investigator from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
This event is free and open to the public.
