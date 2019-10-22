Blue Earth County to host 2020 Presidential Election class

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County announced Tuesday that it will host a class taught by election leaders from the county in November.
The class, called Preparing for the Polls, will improve residents’ knowledge on a wide variety of voting and election information about the 2020 Presidential Election.
Classes will be hosted at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Election officials will discuss what goes into a successful election, highlight new technology being used at the polls, how to become involved in election day, what happens after the votes are in and more.
Residents will also have the opportunity to ask questions of their own.
