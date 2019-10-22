Gov. Walz to visit Faribault High School during Youth Vaping Listening Tour

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to visit Faribault High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, during the first day of his state-wide Youth Vaping Listening Tour.
The governor will hear from students, teachers and administrators about how vaping affects their school environment and what outreach has been successful in their communities.
Gov. Walz will be joined by Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker, Department of Health Tobacco Control Manager Laura Oliven, Superintendent Todd Sesker, Faribault High School Principal Jamie Bente and other administrators, health professionals and students.
