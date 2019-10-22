Historical Society brings local historical figures to life

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Historical Society’s 33rd annual ‘Ghosts from the Past’ will showcase some of the odd and slightly unbelievable stories of Blue Earth County’s past.
The event takes place on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 and will feature an hour-long history performance.
“This year, our theme is believe it or not, kind of tying in with our believe it or not exhibit here at the history center. We just look through stories and found tales with some kind of believe it or not collection of unique stories,” Operations Manager Danelle Erickson said.
