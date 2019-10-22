Klobuchar addresses Renewable Fuel Standard Hardship Waivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Presidential Candidate and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has spent months calling for an end to the harm caused by the abuse of the Renewable Fuel Standard ‘hardship’ waivers.
These ‘hardship’ waivers were originally meant to help a small refinery if they were struggling to stay in business.
In a typical year, five or six waivers were granted.
In just a short time, the Trump administration has issued over 80, including waivers to big oil companies such as Exxon and Chevron, which Klobuchar says gives big oil companies a major advantage.
“It’s really been a gut punch to the Midwest. I believe we should be investing in the farmers and the workers in the Midwest instead of the oil cartels of the Middle East and instead of these big oil companies. They seem to have a different view,” Klobuchar said.
According to Klobuchar, approaches to help this cause moving forward would include stop giving the waivers, make the process more transparent, try to get back fuel lost and fix the standard.
