Mankato raised visual creator returns home

“Growing up in Mankato, there’s not too much to do, especially for my heart that wanted to be in Los Angeles, so I kept myself busy – would throw parties in the barn or would make videos with my friends over whatever topic really whatever we could come up with that day. But, it kept my mind busy, and as I got into high school as I started finishing up at Mankato West, I realized that this creativity that I sort of taught myself by throwing parties and by making videos with friends could be applied in the future," visual creator Anthony Garcia said.