Mankato raised visual creator returns home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato–raised visual and laser show creator is set to return home for a show at the Armory in Minneapolis.
Anthony Garcia now calls Los Angeles home.
He's spent the last six years rising in the entertainment industry.
Garcia has toured alongside Gareth Emery "Laserface" creating the visuals for the live show.
“Laserface” has been labeled as one of the world’s largest live laser shows and as Garcia visits his home state – he remembers the roots of his success.
“Growing up in Mankato, there’s not too much to do, especially for my heart that wanted to be in Los Angeles, so I kept myself busy – would throw parties in the barn or would make videos with my friends over whatever topic really whatever we could come up with that day. But, it kept my mind busy, and as I got into high school as I started finishing up at Mankato West, I realized that this creativity that I sort of taught myself by throwing parties and by making videos with friends could be applied in the future," visual creator Anthony Garcia said.
Garcia describes the motive behind his visual component as creating an "out of this world" experience that can only be understood by being in the crowd.
His homecoming show is set to kick off this Saturday night.
