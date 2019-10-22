Mankato Salvation Army announces 2019 Bundle Me Warm program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Salvation Army announced Monday that the Bundle Me Warm Program will begin on Monday, Oct. 28, and end on Friday, Nov. 1.
The program offers new and gently-used coats and winter apparel to anyone in need.
The Bundle Me Warm store will be hosted at the Mankato Youth Center, located at 700 South Riverfront Drive. The Bundle Me Warm store will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Families in need may shop the store a total of three times this season free of charge.
Donations for the Bundle Me Warm Program are being accepted and can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store, located at 201 Star Street in Mankato.
Donations for the Bundle Me Warm Program will not be accepted at the Mankato Youth Center.
