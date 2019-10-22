New enrollment numbers and calendar updates for Mankato Area Public Schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Superintendent Paul Peterson for Mankato Area Public Schools joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss new enrollment numbers.
Enrollment saw a 2 percent increase in students since this time last year. Peterson says this is a sign that the facility planning process needs to continue moving forward.
District 77 will also be adjusting future school calendars and is going to take community feedback. The district will also be tiered busing to help with overcrowding and adjust it for age.
