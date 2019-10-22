Rural Library Services hopes to expand reach

AMBOY, Minn. (KEYC) — A program that delivers books to you is hoping to expand its reach after over five years of service.
The Rural Library Services, hosted by Blue Earth County Library, is easy to use.
Southern Minnesota residents who can’t get to the library can either call Blue Earth County Library or request books online to be delivered at their doorstep.
People can keep the book for three weeks, and it’s all free.
The library even includes a postage-paid return envelope.
Amboy Library Board Chairman Verla Boesch said the program gives the Amboy Library a service that they normally wouldn’t have in a small community.
“Well, a lot of people don’t get out of town or have cars. A lot of people, older people, we don’t drive," she said.
She uses the service every month for her book club.
“If we have a certain number of books, I usually call Kathy and tell her what we’re reading for the month," she said.
Boesch said the program’s coordinator, Kathy Leggett, is good about sending the books out quickly.
Leggett said when the program first started out, they mailed out around 30 to 40 books a month.
“Now we mail out, I probably mail out around 100 books every month, and we’d like to see that number increase," said Leggett.
The program delivers regular print and large print books as well as DVDs.
Boesch said the program has made getting books easier.
“This service is very handy for us in a rural area,” she said.
You have to have a Blue Earth County Library card in order to participate.
