Second colloquium on analytics, data science, computing set to attract hundreds to MNSU’s Edina location
Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Edina location is scheduled to host a colloquium on analytics, data science and computing from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. (Source: Minnesota State University, Mankato)
By Jake Rinehart | October 22, 2019 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 4:01 PM

EDINA, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Edina location is scheduled to host a colloquium on analytics, data science and computing from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The event will feature keynote presentations on “Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence” by computer science author and consultant Chuck Easttom and “Deep Learning in Recommender Systems” by Georgia Koutrike, Ph.D., a computer scientist, software developer and inventor.

The event will also feature industry-faculty panels and peer-reviewed papers on over 25 topics.

The colloquium on analytics, data science and computing is not open to the public, but industry professionals can register to attend for a fee of $99. Online registration is available at cadscom2019.eventbrite.com

