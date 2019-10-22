Senate Capital Investment Committee considers Henderson flood mitigation projects on bonding tour

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - A group of state lawmakers is touring the state to evaluate bonding requests.
The Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee kicked off a three-day bonding tour, Tuesday.
One stop: Henderson.
The city is trying to complete two projects to help mitigate flooding on State Highway 93 and County Road 6.
Brigid Tuck is the chair of the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board.
She explained the impact that extreme flooding on State Highway 93 has on the school district.
“So we have faced some serious busing issues, in terms of, we had to shorten our day at our Henderson Hilltop building by half an hour each day of the flooding just to allow for that extra time for the busing," she said.
It’s not just education that’s impacted by flooding on both State Highway 93 and County Road 6.
Public safety and local businesses are also affected.
That’s why, during their bonding tour Tuesday, the committee considered two projects that would help mitigate that flooding.
“In essence, both projects involve raising the level of the road, so it is above the 100-year flood level," said Sen. Scott Newman (R-Henderson).
Newman said typically they bond for a billion to a billion and a half dollars.
“And so far this year, in the upcoming session, we’ve got five and a half billion dollars’ worth of bonding requests. So some hard decisions are going to have to be made," he said.
Newman said the state should see if it can help the area.
And Tuck emphasized the importance of the road between the two cities.
“We are one school district, and we really feel strongly as a school board that we want to see some progress made to make things better," she said.
The bonding tour continues Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.