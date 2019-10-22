Training sessions geared toward preventing suicide in rural communities in high demand

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is holding free, half-day training sessions across the state with the goal of preventing suicide in rural communities.
A total of six training sessions in different regions across the state were planned. Of the six, four training sessions are yet to be held in November and December.
Mounting pressures in agriculture including weather, prices and trade uncertainty are adding heavy levels of stress on farmers and a senior advisor with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture said that suicide rates are higher in rural areas in comparison to urban areas.
The training sessions hope to teach those in attendance about the warning signs of depression and suicide.
“We have farmers, we have lenders signed up, educators like school-based educators or extension educators, even veterinarians and we also have folks from health care and social service organizations, this is the agriculture community responding to help itself,” said Meg Moynihan, senior advisor for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
The next training session is on Nov. 20.
All training sessions are currently full, but wait lists are available at registration and those on the wait list will get first dibs on added sessions.
A link to register for training sessions including dates, times and locations is attached here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.