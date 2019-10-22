UMN Extension to host Farm Transition and Estate Planning workshops

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension will be hosting 15 upcoming workshops on farm transitions and estate planning beginning on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elko-New Market Library.
The 15-workshop program was designed to cover many aspects of the farm transition process, including family communications, farm goal setting, business structures, inheritance and transition, estate and gift taxes and retirement planning.
To see a full schedule of the workshops being offered or to register, visit z.umn.edu/farmtransition. For registration assistance, contact Colleen Carlson, the Scott and Carver Counties Extension Educator at (952) 492-5386 or (952) 466-5300.
These events are free and open to the public.
The Farm Transition and Estate Planning workshops are offered through a partnership between the University of Minnesota Extension and the Minnesota State College and University System.
Funding for this grant project is provided by the North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center and the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
