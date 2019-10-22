Uniting Cultures of St. James scheduled to present at VINE Faith in Action

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Uniting Cultures will be presenting “Your Story, My Story, Our Story” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the VINE Adult Community Center.
Pat Branstad and Erika Rodriguez, both of the Uniting Cultures group, will give a presentation about how the St. James area group came together to embrace their community’s changing demographics.
The group was founded two years ago with a mission to create a community where acceptance, community pride and ownership and celebration of diversity.
Branstad and Rodriguez will also talk about the Uniting Cultures’ book “Your Story, My Story, Our Story," which is a collection of stories from St. James families about they or their ancestors came to settle in the U.S.
This event is free for VINE members and open to the public for an admission fee of $5.
Visit vinevolunteers.com or call (507) 386-5586 for more information or to register for this event.
