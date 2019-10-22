VINE Faith in Action offering free program for people with chronic lung conditions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action announced Monday that it will be offering a free program for those suffering from a chronic lung condition.
The program is called Living Well with Chronic Conditions and will help adults with chronic lung diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, chronic bronchitis and asthma gain skills to improve their health.
Classes will be hosted on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Vine Adult Community Center beginning on Oct. 31 and ending on Dec. 12.
Class facilitators will offer support, education and tools to use to improve health, including stress reduction, appropriate exercises, food choices, effective communication and action planning.
The program being offered does not replace existing treatments for chronic lung conditions but complements the care already received from healthcare providers.
Living Well with Chronic Conditions is a joint collaboration between VINE Faith in Action, the Mankato Clinic and Juniper.
This program is free and open to the public, however, registration is required.
For more information or to register for the Living Well with Chronic Conditions program, contact VINE’s Health and Wellness Program Manager Karen Christy at (507) 386-5589.
