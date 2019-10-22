Waterville urging residents to prep for rising water

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Waterville residents are advised to keep an eye out for rising water levels as the result of a large bog restricting water flow between the city and Morristown.
Waterville officials say plans are in progress to remove the bog, but the consistently high water levels it has caused draw concern for next year's Spring thaw.
The city has sandbagging materials available upon request at the New City Shop.
If you have any questions regarding sandbagging or other preparations, contact Waterville City Hall during normal business hours.
