Women’s Health Forum to focus on brave, strong, imperfect women

By Jake Rinehart | October 21, 2019 at 7:54 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 7:54 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Clinic will be hosting its annual Women’s Health Forum at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Mankato’s Country Inn & Suites.

The topic for the 2019 event is Brave, Strong, Imperfect Women: Stories of Moms, Wives and Caregivers Keeping it all Together Even When it’s Really, Really Hard.

The forum brings women together to remind them that they are not alone in their struggles.

Participants will be able to learn about the resources the Mankato Clinic has available, as well as additional resources in the greater Mankato community.

