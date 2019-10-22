Women’s Health Forum to focus on brave, strong, imperfect women

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Clinic will be hosting its annual Women’s Health Forum at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Mankato’s Country Inn & Suites.
The topic for the 2019 event is Brave, Strong, Imperfect Women: Stories of Moms, Wives and Caregivers Keeping it all Together Even When it’s Really, Really Hard.
The forum brings women together to remind them that they are not alone in their struggles.
Participants will be able to learn about the resources the Mankato Clinic has available, as well as additional resources in the greater Mankato community.
Registration for this event is closed as the event has reached its maximum capacity.
To learn more about the Women’s Health Forum and the event’s speakers, visit the Mankato Clinic’s website.
