BEA Girls Tennis comes up short against Rochester Lourdes

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — The Blue Earth Area girls tennis team topped St. James Area in the section championship to advance to the state tournament.
The Bucs are participating in the tourney for the second time in the last three years.
The Buccaneers started the tournament off with a tough opponent in Rochester Lourdes.
In the number one doubles, BEA’s McKenna Dutton and Britt Howard took on Sydney Elliot and Elyse Palen. It was a hard-fought battle, but the Bucs would go on to win the match.
On the next court, Blue Earth Area’s Te’a Armstrong was defeated by Rochester Lourdes’ Clare Palen 6-0, 6-2.
Overall, BEA would fall to Rochester Lourdes 6-1.
The Bucs will now be heading to the consolation bracket.
A full tournament bracket can be found by following the link below.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.