Breast cancer survivor hosts gala fundraiser

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — After receiving an outpour of community support when diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, Amber Melby of Sleepy Eye wanted to do something to support other breast cancer survivors.
She started the non-profit organization ‘B the Light’, named after her Aunt Brenda they called “Aunt B” an 18-year metastatic breast cancer survivor who passed away last year.
The organization’s first big fundraising event will be a gala this Saturday at the Sleepy Eye Event Center.
The evening will feature a cocktail reception, pink carpet, meal and silent auction.
The night is a fundraiser for their program they call “Hope Getaways”
“What we want to do is model Make a Wish Foundation mission. Where they send a child with cancer following their journey on a healing trip. B the Lights goal is to do the same for women following their breast cancer journey," said Melby.
