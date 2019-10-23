City of Mankato to provide water to Lower North Mankato residents for next 3 to 4 weeks

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato will begin providing water to residents of Lower North Mankato on Thursday, Oct. 24.
The City of North Mankato will be completing a capital improvement project on the water storage facility that supplies water to Lower North Mankato.
The project is expected to be completed within three to four weeks.
Lower North Mankato residents are encouraged to call the City of North Mankato Public Works Department at (507) 345-5570 if they experience substantial differences in their water supply.
