DNR to remove bog near Waterville

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Structural and drainage concerns are why Minnesota’s Department of Natural resources will remove a bog lodged on a DNR–owned dam east of Waterville.
Bogs usually stay put, a DNR official said, but high winds and water levels moved this one.
The DNR is getting a contractor in place to handle the obstruction. Outflow from the dam had been curtailed on October 11th or 12th. The DNR official added it debated whether or not the bog is causing high water levels in the City of Waterville.
Bogs, the DNR said, are living things made up of decomposing matter usually forming into peat where some plans can grow.
