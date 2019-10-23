Drivers urged to be more cautious with loss of daylight throughout the year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT advises extra vigilance on the roads as we lose daylight throughout the year.
Minnesota's Department of Public Safety says 33 pedestrians have been killed this year due to motor vehicle crashes.
It's no surprise that pedestrians become less visible when it's dark out, so MnDOT is highlighting the state's crosswalk laws.
Drivers must stop at ALL intersections with pedestrians attempting to cross, regardless if there is a marked crosswalk or signal.
The agency also says to never pass a vehicle that is stopped at an intersection as a pedestrian may be out of your sightline.
For pedestrians and drivers alike, following traffic signals and remaining undistracted.
Pedestrians should also not enter a crosswalk if a vehicle is approaching and it’s seemingly impossible for it to stop.
