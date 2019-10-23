Gustavus Adolphus professor included on Power List of Top Analytical Scientists

Stoll is recognized as one of the foremost experts in the multidimensional liquid chromatography, which is a technique that allows researchers to separate complex substances so they become easier to analyze. Currently, Stoll is utilizing an Agilent Technologies Thought Leader Award to serve as the leader of an international team of researches, as well as Gustavus Adolphus undergraduates, that seeks to resolve challenges that biopharmaceutical scientists face when analyzing complex samples.