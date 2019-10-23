Gustavus Adolphus professor included on Power List of Top Analytical Scientists

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Gustavus Adolphus College chemistry professor Dwight Stoll has been named to The Analytical Scientist’s 2019 Power List.
Stoll is recognized as one of the foremost experts in the multidimensional liquid chromatography, which is a technique that allows researchers to separate complex substances so they become easier to analyze. Currently, Stoll is utilizing an Agilent Technologies Thought Leader Award to serve as the leader of an international team of researches, as well as Gustavus Adolphus undergraduates, that seeks to resolve challenges that biopharmaceutical scientists face when analyzing complex samples.
“Dwight’s repeated presence within The Analytical Scientist’s Power List is illustrative of his prominence among the top, world-renowned scholars in the field of analytical chemistry,” Gustavus Provost and Dean of the College Brenda Kelly said. “We are thrilled to support Dwight and his Gustavus student research collaborators in this high-caliber work within the newly expanded and renovated Nobel Hall of Science at Gustavus Adolphus College.”
According to a news release about the Power List, the list celebrates the tremendous range of talent, ingenuity and leadership present across all corners of analytical science by highlighting pioneering work and passion of 100 leaders in the field.
The Analytical Scientists hosted open nominations before candidates were narrowed down to the final 100 — who were named to the Power List for 2019 — by a panel of independent judges.
Stoll’s prior achievements include the John B. Phillips Award, LCGC’s Emerging Leader in Chromatography Award, the Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award, the American Chemical Society’s Young Investigator in Separation Science Award, and was named to The Analyical Scientist’s “Top 40 Under 40 2014 Power List” and list of Top 10 Separation Scientists Worldwide. He also won the Gustavus Faculty Scholarly Achievement Award in 2016.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.