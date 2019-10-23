Highway 14 expansion project to begin soon; groundbreaking scheduled for Nov. 1

By Jake Rinehart | October 23, 2019 at 5:43 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 5:44 PM

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced Wednesday that a ceremonial groundbreaking has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, in Owatonna to mark the kickoff of the Highway 14 Expansion Project between Dodge Center and Owatonna.

The groundbreaking ceremony will mark the start of the nearly $108 million construction project.

The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking, which will be located at the cul-de-sac at 2300 Southeast 54th Avenue in Claremont, which is just east of Owatonna. A map has been provided below of the exact location of the groundbreaking.

The project will begin by expanding 12.5 miles (20.12 km) of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes, which, when completed, will provide motorists with a continuous four-lane roadway between Interstate 35 and Rochester.

More information about the Highway 14 construction project can be founding by visiting MnDOT’s website.

The 2018 Minnesota Legislature passed a bonding bill that included additional money for Corridors of Commerce projects. On May 30, Governor Mark Dayton signed the bill into law. The funding takes the next Corridors of Commerce projects in line to be funded, according to guidance in state law from last year and this bonding bill.

