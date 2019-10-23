Man charged with assaulting a police officer in downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities charge a man with felony assault of a police officer following a bar fight in downtown Mankato.
Mankato Public Safety was called to a bar early Saturday morning where Hayden Maertens of Mankato was allegedly refusing to leave at closing time.
The responding officer reportedly saw Maertens violently shove another officer to the ground.
Maertens refused to cooperate with public safety and injured one of the officer's during the struggle.
Court documents say officers tased and tackled Maertens, injuring the officer’s arm. The officer was also cross entangled with taser wires.
Maertens is charged with the felony count along with two gross misdemeanor charges of assaulting a peace officer.
He is due in court on October 31st.
