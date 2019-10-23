Mankato, North Mankato florists take over the streets for National Petal It Forward Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The second annual ‘Petal It Forward’ event took place Wednesday on Belgrade and South Front Street.
This year, Becky’s Floral joined Drummers Garden Center & Floral for the nationwide event, gifting people two bouquets of flowers, one to keep and one to give away.
“We get a lot of really bright faces from like across the street once they start realizing that we’re giving them something for free, some people are taken aback, like I don’t know what’s happening right now, and then they kind of start kind of warming up to this idea that 'Oh I’m just getting flowers for free you know you’re not asking me for anything you’re just trying to like spread happiness,” Drummers Marketing Coordinator Jackie Karsten said.
Drummers took over their area for the evening hour to catch folks who are getting off of work and Becky's had the noon hour.
“It was an inexpensive and fabulous way to be able to do that. We had no idea what we were going to get for bouquets but it was a very pleasant surprise this year with all of these lilies that smell fantastic,” Becky’s Floral Co-Owner Robin Guhlke said.
Drummers says the goal is to continue to expand on company participation throughout the community for next year.
