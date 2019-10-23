National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day where local law enforcement agencies encourage citizens to search the medicine cabinet and get rid of anything they don’t need or could be dangerous.
This is the 18th Drug Take Back Day and every time they do it, local agencies notice more and more prescription drugs coming in.
In April, law enforcement agencies across Minnesota saw more than six tons of medications come in.
It’s just another way and another easy opportunity to clean out the medicine cabinet and make sure it doesn’t go where it shouldn’t go whether it goes into the water system and that’s not where we want it. This is the proper way to dispose of those unwanted medications."
This year, the DEA is figuring out how to accept vapes.
If you want to bring a vape to dispose of, you have to prove that the battery is no longer in the device.
If it is, law enforcement encourages citizens to bring vapes where electronics are disposed of.
If you want to drop off prescriptions, you can go to the Mankato Public Safety Center.
