Prep Athlete: WEM’s Delaney Donahue

“She really works hard to go after the ball and get everything she can in the back row. Another weapon for us is she’s also able to hit out of the back row and score points for us that way but it was great to see her get that 1,000th dig because a lot of times people see the offensive part of the game and they don’t recognize the defensive part and that’s an area that Delaney excels in because she wants our team to be successful,” Lamont said.