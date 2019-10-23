Prep Athlete: WEM’s Delaney Donahue

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team finished their regular season with a 28–2 record and enter the sub-section tournament as a No. 1 seed.
Defending in the back row is senior Delaney Donahue, a dominating presence on the court, and she is our Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Delaney does a fabulous job, she loves playing volleyball and that just translates on the court,” Crystal Lamont, WEM head coach, said.
Donahue achieved her 1,000th career dig earlier this season in a contest against Medford.
“She really works hard to go after the ball and get everything she can in the back row. Another weapon for us is she’s also able to hit out of the back row and score points for us that way but it was great to see her get that 1,000th dig because a lot of times people see the offensive part of the game and they don’t recognize the defensive part and that’s an area that Delaney excels in because she wants our team to be successful,” Lamont said.
“It was a big game I swear I wasn’t getting a dig at all and then finally I had one dig to get and it was big for the whole team, not just me. It was more of a team goal, not just an individual goal because I would not be here without my teammates,” Delaney Donahue, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
As one of the just two seniors on the court for the Bucs, Donahue has taken on a leadership role.
“Delaney’s really stepped up as a leader. She’s an absolutely great teammate and a great friend, and she’s become like all of our sisters because we’re all sisters, that’s how it is here at Waterville and Delaney’s just really stepped up and got things together and pumped us up and led us when we’re being quiet, she’s a great teammate,” Trista Hering, WEM senior middle blocker, said.
As the season winds down Donahue has her eyes on a deep postseason run during her final year on the court.
“It would mean the world to me, we can do it, we all know we can do it, it’s just setting our minds to it and working as hard as we can, it will just be a great accomplishment for WEM in general, and we all would love to go to the state tournament,” Donahue said.
Her playmaking abilities and positivity is why Delaney Donahue is our Prep Athlete of the Week.
