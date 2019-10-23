Taylor Corp. hosts bean bag tournament finale as fundraising efforts for the United Way begin

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Businesses from all over the area have set their campaign goal for the Greater Mankato Area United Way campaign.
And with Taylor Corp. being the largest employer, each of their 20 companies has separate campaign goals, which will all come together in the end, sparking the internal competition.
“It’s really heartwarming actually because it’s all voluntary. We don’t demand that our employees come together like this, but that want to,” Executive Vice President Charlie Whitaker said.
Eight teams from those 20 locations have reached Wednesday’s championship tournament.
The first-place winner will receive $417, the second $175, and the third $104 – all to go toward their respective campaign goals.
Teams went head to head in the parking lot, tossing bean bags, with one goal in mind: the prize.
Label Works was relentless and was named the winner of the tournament.
“It’s a wonderful bonding for employees together and raise the funds knowing this is going to improve over 51–thousand people, giving them the tool sets that they need to be successful. It just fills my heart to see people come along and do that. And we couldn’t do it on our own, there’s no doubt about it," Greater Mankato Area United Way President and CEO Barb Kaus said.
At the time this story was written, the United Way still needs $1.2 million to reach its $2.06 million goal.
The money will go to 55 different programs in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca Counties.
