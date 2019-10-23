Veterans Memorial in Elysian expected to be completed soon

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) — The town of Elysian is in the midst of creating a veterans memorial for veterans of the area that fought in past and present wars.
Located in the brand new Sunset Park, the new memorial will be the first item placed in the park.
The memorial will feature pavers with soldier’s names, a couple of benches for reflection and flags representing the branches of the military and our country.
“As dynamics change across the world, not all veterans get recognized the same as the old wars did. I think it’s important to be able to include all of them,” American Legion Post 311 President Sharon Brandt said.
The memorial is expected to be done by early November.
