West back in state tournament for second time in four years

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato West boys’ soccer team takes the field in the Class A state tournament later Wednesday night at 7:30 against Orono.
Earlier this week, we caught up with the Scarlets, a team that’s back at state for the second time since 2016.
“It’s our senior year, and the first thing that popped in my mind when we won the section title game was kind of a flashback to the 2016 year of those seniors going to state. It was a flashback and motivated us,” said Luke Denhof, West senior.
“Our forwards are getting more chances, our midfield is more competitive, last year we had a very good defense. We’re able to create more chances from defense and move up,” said Hudson Hastings, West senior.
“I think it’s just amazing, it’s always been my goal to make it to state. It’s awesome that we get to go and turn our three-win season into 15,” said Ethan Ulman, West junior.
“For these younger kids to step on a varsity field, they’re going against kids that are bigger and stronger than them. I think they’ve learned how to put in the work. That’s really what these kids learned this year is that they understand what it takes on the physical side to win as well,” said Dan Blaisdell, West head coach.
We’ll take a look at the highlights from Wednesday night’s state quarterfinals contest on KEYC News 12 at 10.
