AURI releases industrial hemp report preview

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — An agriculture think-tank releases a preview of its analysis of the growing hemp industry.
The Minnesota Hemp Value Chain Analysis report from the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute hones in on building an industrial hemp industry in the state and looks at which areas of the industry the state can capitalize on.
They identify five areas: CBD Oil, hemp fiber, livestock feed and pet food, food such as protein and cooking oils and hemp as fuel.
Experts from AURI said the industry needs government guidance so the crop can be used safely and successfully.
“We’re very much interested in what the USDA and the FDA are going to do in the hemp sector because obviously if we’re going to raise this crop, we need crop insurance, we need to lend money, and we need the banking industry to be with us as we move forward, so that’s important,” AURI Project Development Director Harold Stanislawski said.
Hemp as feed still requires FDA approval and will be a few years in the making. That and other details can found in the full report attached here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.