City of Wells assisting city residents interested in providing childcare

“Childcare affects the whole community where if people can’t get childcare in Wells they aren’t going to work in Wells, they aren’t going to shop in Wells. They are going to go to Albert Lea, to Mankato, they are going to go to these bigger communities to bring their children to childcare. Then what’s stopping them from going to school there or moving there," said Tiffany Schrader, an employee for the City of Wells. "We want to keep our families in Wells.”