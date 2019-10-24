City of Wells assisting city residents interested in providing childcare

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Wells is on a mission to attract more childcare providers.
Wells, much like the rest of rural Minnesota, is considered a childcare desert.
Currently, the town has a handful of in-home daycare facilities and one daycare center.
To keep people in town and the community thriving, officials say the next generation has to step up, due to the fact that most of the local in-home daycare providers are nearing retirement age.
“Childcare affects the whole community where if people can’t get childcare in Wells they aren’t going to work in Wells, they aren’t going to shop in Wells. They are going to go to Albert Lea, to Mankato, they are going to go to these bigger communities to bring their children to childcare. Then what’s stopping them from going to school there or moving there," said Tiffany Schrader, an employee for the City of Wells. "We want to keep our families in Wells.”
The short-term goal is to get two or three in-home daycares up and running.
If you have any questions or would like some assistance getting your facility started, contact the City of Wells at (507) 553-6371 for help.
