Dickinson County Nature Center invites public to celebrate Halloween

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KEYC) — The public is invited to celebrate Halloween at the Dickinson County Nature Center on Friday, Oct. 25, in Okoboji.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. with a pumpkin-themed Family Nature Night. Naturalists will go discuss the growing cycle of pumpkins and other plants, while also talking about pollination.
“Pumpkins are beneficial from the start to the end of the life cycle,” said Bryanna Kuhlman, environmental education coordinator. “As it grows in your garden, it offers you something fun to look forward to, and as it ends the life cycle, it offers food for a lot of animals. As it decays, it adds nutrients to the soil.”
Participants will also get to paint a pumpkin and take it home to celebrate the season.
The Dickinson County Nature Center will resume the Halloween festivities at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, with its annual Howlin’ Halloween Program.
“We’re going to talk about our spooky snakes — they’re really not that spooky,” Kuhlman said.
The Howlin’ Halloween program will include Allison from Kindermusic for songs, a costume parade and trick-or-treating. Participants will also be able to create a craft that they will be able to take home.
“We thought it would be a fun way to offer something for the community between school and trick-or-treating; they can enjoy their costumes a little longer,” Kuhlman said. “For the families who don’t want to go on a big trick-or-treating event, they can still dress up, see friends. It’s a non-spooky way to enjoy Halloween. Halloween is fun, and it doesn’t need to be scary.”
The festivities will last approximately 45 minutes to allow families to still enjoy trick-or-treating in their respective hometowns.
To preregister for Family Nature Night on Oct. 25 or Howlin’ Halloween on Oct. 31, call (712) 336-6352 or visit dickinsoncountynaturecenter.com for more information.
