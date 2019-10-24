Fatal accident in Waseca County after car hits power pole

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 16-year old girl dies in a one-vehicle accident in Waseca last night and a long time sheriff’s deputy is injured while investigating the crash.
The Waseca County Sheriff's office says the teen was a passenger in a pickup that hit a power pole at the intersection of 128th Street and 330th Avenue around 9:30.
The pickup rolled and she was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 16 year old male from Waseca, was transported to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Fifteen year veteran Deputy Sheriff Josh Langr was also injured.
Deputy Langr was working around the vehicle and inadvertently walked into a partially downed power line.
He was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center with third degree burns.
He is now listed in stable condition.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.